Isabel Acevedo She joined the ‘America Today’ program live from the United States to talk about the possibility of having a child with her husband Rodney. In that communication with the dancer, the hosts of the magazine did not hesitate to make jokes with Christian Domínguez, who, at the request of her co-workers, greeted her ex-girlfriend. This event caused great annoyance in Pamela Franco, current partner of the cumbia singer. In this note, find out what the former member of Alma Bella said.

How was the reunion between Christian Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo?

Isabel Acevedobetter known as ‘Chabelita’, connected with the program ‘América hoy’ hosted by her ex-partner Christian Domínguez, who was the object of ridicule by his co-hosts.

In the first moment, Belen Estevez He told Acevedo not to name him Christian if he had a son. Given this, the cumbia singer asked his ex-partner not to pay attention to the comments. In this regard, Isabel responded: “You have advanced Christian because before you didn’t even talk to me, you were mute, now you are more communicative.”

Then, Janet Barboza He asked Domínguez to greet the popular ‘Chabelita’ for her birthday. Although at first the interpreter was uncomfortable, he later agreed to the request. “It’s good that you have found happiness. That you have a family, which is the most important thing,” he said. Dominguez.

What did Pamela Franco say about the reunion between Christian Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo?

This Wednesday, November 15, Pamela Franco He arrived at the set of ‘More shows’ and expressed his annoyance in conversation with Jazmín Pinedo about the jokes they played on him. Christian Dominguez on his program ‘America Today’.

“It doesn’t bother me that Christian talks to her (…) What does bother me and I have to say it is the environment in which it occurs (…) I don’t think those jokes have a double meaning (…) .) We must respect that there are already other people on both sides,” said the singer.

