Pamela Franco She finds herself in the eye of the storm after being accused by Pamela López of destroying a marriage. It should be noted that the wife of Christian CuevaHe has even shown evidence on national television that leaves Christian Domínguez's ex-partner and the father of her three children in a bad light. But that's not all, her former partner managed to confirm that the cumbiambera had a secret romance with the soccer player despite being married. Added to this is that videos of her and Cueva's father together have been released. In the midst of this controversy, the Franco's niece has decided to speak out.

What did Pamela Franco's niece say about her aunt's relationship with Christian Cueva?

The production of the program 'Amor y fuego' decided to travel to Chimbote, hometown of Pamela Francoto know the position of the relatives of the cumbiambera after the scandal with Christian Cueva.

In that sense, a reporter from Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter's space arrived at Pamela Franco's house in Chimbote. In this house, she met the niece of the singercalled Nicole, who was asked about her aunt's secret romance with the popular 'Aladdin'.

“She (Pamela López) has waited until now to bring it to light because it is not known from now (…), why is she bringing it out now? Wait until this moment? It's a little strange too.”were the words of the young woman.

“When a woman wants to be respected, she does not forgive those things. And if she had found out at the time, she would have left it to Cueva,” added the Franco's niece.

On the other hand, the young woman clarified that her aunt Pamela Franco was never unfaithful to Christian Domínguez while they had a relationship: “She has always respected him.”

Did Christian Cueva know Pamela Franco's father?

The still wife of Christian Cueva, Pamela Lopezgave a video to the production of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' in which the soccer player is seen sharing a moment with Pamela Franco's father inside his home in Chimbote.

In that clip, the popular 'Aladino' is seen next to the progenitor of cumbiambera, with whom he sang and drank beer.

Did Pamela Franco speak to Christian Cueva's father and ask him?

In a recent edition of 'America Today', Janet Barbozaannounced that Pamela FrancoHe sought out Christian Cueva's father to demand that he be a mediator after accusations from Pamela López.

“I wonder, how does he know the phone number of Pamela López's father-in-law? Pamela Franco called Christian Cueva's father to ask him to intercede and calm Pamela López. “I have spoken with Pamela López, that is what she told me… It is strange,”said the driver.

Then, the popular 'Rulitos' confirmed that the father of the popular 'Aladdin' spoke with his daughter-in-law Pamela Lópezat Franco's request.

