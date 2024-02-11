Some days ago, Magaly Medina He showed in his program the great closeness between Christian Cueva and the family of Pamela Franco, who has always denied knowing the footballer. In that sense, the show host shared a video of the popular 'Aladdin' in the house of the Franco's father in Chimbote. After several days of this controversy, the father of the cumbiambera reappeared and sang an emotional song to his daughter. Next, we tell you how Pamela Franco reacted.

Did Pamela Franco's father invite Christian Cueva to his house?

Pamela Lopezstill the wife of Christian Cueva, decided to give the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma' some videos in which we can see the great closeness that the footballer had with the family of Pamela Franco.

In those images, the popular 'Aladdin' was enjoying a pleasant moment in Rolando Franco's home, Pamela Franco's father. They both sang while drinking beer. It should be noted that Christian Cueva took off his wedding ring during this meeting.

According to 'Urraca', this video corresponds to December 2, 2023, a day after Cueva fought with the mother of his children, Pamela Lopez.

What did Pamela Franco's father do after reappearing on the networks?

Singer Pamela Franco He shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen with his father, Rolando Franco. Then, the father of cumbiambera reappeared on social networks after being linked to Christian Cueva.

In that sense, Pamela's father sang an emotional song to his daughter and she dedicated some emotional words to him because this Sunday, February 11, his birthday is celebrated. “God take care of you always. I love you,” the singer wrote.

When and where will Pamela Franco speak for the first time about Christian Cueva?

America TV announced thatPamela Francowill be in the revival of'Whoever sends'. This space hosted by María Pía Copello, Carlos Vílchez and Mario Hart will return onMonday February 12from the1.40 pmIt should be noted that Christian Domínguez's ex-partner recorded a promotional video to announce that she will be on the set of this program.

What did Pamela Franco say a few hours after speaking in 'Mande qué mande'?

Pamela Francohas avoided speaking out about the infidelity committed by the father of her last daughter, Christian Dominguez. Likewise, the Peruvian singer did it whenPamela Lopezaccused her of being romantically involved with her husband,Christian Cuevawhile they were together.

However, hours after sitting on the set of 'Mande qué mande', Pamela Franco decided to express herself through her Instagram account.

In this publication, the former member of Alma Bella expressed how she feels since she is in the public eye.“The fight you are in today is to develop the strength you need for tomorrow. Keep going,”wroteFrank on their social networks.

