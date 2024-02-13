'Whoever sends' He returned to Peruvian television in 2024 with a 'bomb'. Pamela Franco was at the premiere of this program and she confessed that she had a romantic relationship with Christian Cueva while he was married to Pamela Lopez. However, not only that: the singer told how she experienced her secret romance with the soccer player, why she decided to distance herself from him and, in addition, she explained the transfer of S / 280 that the popular 'Aladdin' made to her. Without a doubt, this surprised the public, who began to perform memes about the athlete's deposit to the cumbiambera.

What did Pamela Franco say about the transfer of S/280 that Christian Cueva made to her?

Maria Pia Copello did not hesitate to ask Pamela Francoabout the transfer of S/280 that Christian Cueva made to his own bank account. In this regard, the cumbia singer decided to reveal the reason why he soccer player executed this deposit.

Let us remember that days before Franco's confessions, Pamela Lopez He gave an audio to the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma': a conversation he had with the singer. In that phone call, you hear Cueva's still wife asking the cumbiambera about that banking operation. At that moment, Franco did not have an answer.

However, on Monday, February 12, Franco explained that Cueva did this so that she and a friend of hers could “relax.”

“He wrote to me and told me: 'Relax, I'll invite you there.' I read it and didn't give it any importance. The next day, Pamela López called me, and I hadn't realized that that deposit had reached my account. , until she shows me the screenshot… I thought what he (Cueva) did was a joke and I wasn't going to go any further. He did it as a game because with S/280 it's not enough for me at all, it's not enough for me. to maintain. I also work. I don't know with what interest he did it”, said Pamela Franco.

The best memes for “yapeo” of S/280 from Christian Cueva to Pamela Franco

After Pamela Franco will reveal details of the link with Christian Cueva and why she made a transfer of S/280, Internet users did not hesitate to share the best memes left by the cumbia singer's confessions in 'Mande qué mande'.

In various publications, it is seen that some are ironic about the transfer that the footballer made to the interpreter of 'Friends simply friends'.

Meme about Christian Cueva's “yapeo” to Pamela Franco. Photo: X

Meme about the “yapeo” of S/280 from Christian Cueva to Pamela Franco. Photo: X

Meme about the “yapeo” of S/280 from Christian Cueva to Pamela Franco. Photo: X

Meme about the “yapeo” of S/280 from Christian Cueva to Pamela Franco. Photo: X

Users react to the “yapeo” of S/280 from Christian Cueva to Pamela Franco. Photo: X

How did Pamela Franco meet Christian Cueva and how did they experience their romance?

Pamela FrancoHe confessed to María Pía Copello that he met Christian Cueva in the2018, at a meeting of mutual friends. From that moment on, they both began writing to each other and then began their romance.

“Yes, I had a relationship with him, I fell into his game… We went back and forth. It was a quite complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, when I had 28 years old, I believed that story. He told me that he was not with his partner (Pamela López). It was something toxic… That's why I walked away 1,000 times… But he was always there.”said the singer.

The same way,Pamela FrancoShe revealed that she decided to distance herself from Cueva after learning that he was cheating on her with other women.“I realized that I was not the third in contention (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth… They showed me with proof that they were playing the same role as me “he pointed.

