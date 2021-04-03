Pamela Franco, who became a mother for the first time on March 4, touched social networks by dedicating an emotional love letter to Christian Dominguez for their anniversary.

From her Instagram account, the former member of Alma Bella thanked the cumbiambero for being part of her life and forming a family with her.

“Love … for me, every day is special by your side and I want it to be that way always. Having you was a great gift, you have made me the happiest and most blessed woman in the world, you made me a mother. Our family is what I love the most in the world ”, the dancer began.

In another part of your message, Pamela franco He stressed that Christian Domínguez has made an effort to get his family forward.

“I value everything you do for us and everything you strive for every day. You are a great person, great son, great father and life partner. I love you with my soul, my pretty love … my prince. Happy mesario, my beautiful one ”, he concluded.

Pamela Franco to Christian Domínguez for the anniversary “I love you with my soul.” Photo: Pamela Franco / Instagram

For his part, the leader of the Great International Orchestra did not hesitate to respond to the romantic dedication. “ My love, how beautiful to read and feel that everything is worth it, that everything we live is beautiful simply because we are together, and now with our family . I thank God for so many things, but having you is incredible, thank you, my love. Thank you for helping me never lose my calm and value everything that God gives us … I love you, “he wrote.

It is worth mentioning that the publication was accompanied by a video where Christian Dominguez She appeared carrying her newborn daughter, María Cataleya, and a photo of her parents kissing.

Christian Domínguez proud of Pamela Franco

When Christian Dominguez announced the birth of his daughter, took the opportunity to express how honored he felt to be by Pamela Franco’s side.

“I am proud of Pamela. It has been natural childbirth. Yesterday (Wednesday, March 3) we were in the afternoon at the last check-up and the doctor, after the touch, told us: Still in a week, “said the cumbia singer, who explained that, after the checkup, his partner started with The contractions.

