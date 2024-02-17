You want to turn the page. Pamela Franco continues in the public eye after the ampay starring her ex-partner Christian Domínguez in the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'. And to this is added the confirmation of the extramarital romance between the interpreter of 'Tell the truth' and the national soccer player Christian Cueva. This Sunday, in the program that she hosts together with Alejandra Baigorria and 'Carloncho', she decided to talk about infidelity, but took the opportunity to give it an unexpected twist.

What did Pamela Franco say about infidelity?

In the new edition of ProTV program, the drivers talked about mental health. At that moment, 'Carloncho' addressed the cumbia singer and mentioned whether breakups could cause a person to seek a psychologist. She confirmed what her partner said and mentioned that episodes of infidelity also make her hit rock bottom.

“You go through different situations where the emotional issue is affected,” Franco said. “I don't know, Pamela, but I'm telling you, separation also in a relationship…”, 'Carloncho' responded. Pamela answered quickly: “Infidelities! They make us fall and hit rock bottom. The important thing is to know that we can get out of it, always with the help of a professional who guides us.”

What did users say about Pamela Franco's statements?

In the social network X (formerly Twitter), Users were divided. Some support Pamela Franco because she decided to move forward with the help of a psychotherapist and for the well-being of her daughter in common with the cumbia singer. On the other hand, many Internet users criticized the fact that her relationship with the leader of Gran Orquesta began from another alleged infidelity.

“They can make their life a carnival, it's just wrong for them to be in front of a screen”, “It's also a matter of good manners”, “At what time do they fire her and Melissa (Paredes)?”, ” Some are going to profit from this issue as much as they can”, “This is the business”were some comments that were read on the aforementioned social network.

Why did Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez break up?

The separation between Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco It was officially announced by the latter on January 31, after the dissemination of an ampay that showed Christian Domínguez being intimate with Mary Moncada. This incident caused a great media stir and led Franco to issue a statement through his social networks, in which he confirmed his definitive separation from Domínguez. He requested respect for his family tranquility and especially for that of his daughter, the result of his relationship with Domínguez.

The ampay in question, which triggered the separation, was revealed by the program 'Magaly TV: la firma' on January 29: Domínguez was caught in a compromising situation with Moncada. This infidelity occurred after four years of relationship between Domínguez and Franco, who share a daughter.

