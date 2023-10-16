Pamela Franco is making the official launch of his career as an artist. The singer was encouraged to answer various questions about her partner, Christian Dominguez. Given the possibility of a wedding in the future, Pamela pointed out that, when Christian decides and wants it, they will get engaged. Meanwhile, she assured that a ring will not guarantee her happiness in her relationship and that they have already talked about that topic on previous occasions.

“My happiness does not revolve around a ring. It’s something we’ve already talked about. What is for you, is for you. If at some point he feels it or feels it, he will do it.” he told La República.