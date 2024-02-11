Pamela Franco, romantically related to soccer player Christian Cueva, has been the center of attention for performing 'Simply Friends', Cueva's favorite song, in a recent concert. This act increases speculation about her relationship ahead of her next appearance on the show 'Mande qué mande'. Furthermore, it is mentioned that Cave showed interest in Franco's videos and the cumbiambera's niece suggests that there is more behind their relationship since 2018. The situation has created expectations about the statements she may give.

Let us remember that, until now, Pamela Franco She has preferred to remain reluctant with the issue of Christian Cueva. Despite the evidence that Pamela López has collected about her alleged relationship with the soccer player, the cumbiambera has only managed to deny the accusations.

How was the Pamela Franco show?

Pamela Franco He stood out in his recent concerts by performing 'Simply Friends', Christian Cueva's favorite song, a fact that he shared with enthusiasm on social networks. This gesture has generated interest due to his statements on the program 'Mande qué mande' after rumors about a relationship with Cueva. Despite speculation, Franco has denied any link with the footballer and maintains his position when asked by the media.

What did Pamela Franco say when they asked her about Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco She is in the public eye after being linked to Peruvian soccer player Christian Cueva. 'Amor y fuego' went in search of the cumbiambera after Pamela López came out to accuse her. However, she denied everything: “Please, there is no way. They are talking nonsense.”

After this episode, Christian Cueva's still wife has come out to confront her for allegedly lying to the media. She has collected some evidence on her own, while others — according to what she says — reach her cell phone from unknown people who supposedly have known about this romance.

Magaly Medina He also exposed an unpublished video—with the approval of Pamela López—when the latter rebuked Pamela Franco over a phone call. In said communication, Cueva's wife asks him for explanations for money that the athlete transferred to her. However, Franco only managed to deny all the facts while she asked him to calm down.

When will Pamela Franco break her silence?

According to what was announced through the different broadcast platforms, Pamela Franco will talk about all the topics in which she has been involved in recent days. 'Mande que mande' will be the stage that will see her open her heart to talk about Christian Domínguez's infidelity and her alleged romance with Christian Cueva. Viewers remain expectant for what may happen next Monday, February 12 with the guide of María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez.

