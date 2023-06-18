The most conceited. Pamela Franco has shown that her love for christian dominguez it is more than indestructible despite the constant questions the couple receives for not setting a date for their wedding. A few hours after celebrating Father’s Day, the cumbiambera surprised the also driver with luxurious Calvin Klein shoes, on the occasion of the special date. Through social networks, the singer thanked the gesture of his beloved and did not hesitate to send him a few words.

“Look what they have given me. Wow, they are beautiful, I love them. Thanks my love. I love you,” said the businessman while showing the expensive present that the interpreter gave him. In the same way, he said he was very surprised, because he did not expect something like that. “Very gifted, I fainted. Hee hee. Thank you, my love, for your beautiful details”he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

