Pamela Franco was approached by the cameras 'Love and fire' when she was leaving her home and responded to questions about Christian Cueva after being linked to him, after Pamela López's statement. The cumbiambera, who recently announced the end of her engagement with Christian Domínguez, preferred to stay away from television to focus on her daughter and her personal projects; However, this news has forced her to speak again on screens.

What did Pamela Franco say about her alleged romance with Christian Cueva?

It is worth noting that, after the statement of Pamela Lopez, Internet users generated various comments and many of them speculated that it was Pamela Franco. In this regard, the singer responded: “Please, there is no way. They are talking nonsense.”

Along these lines, Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter commented that they will remain expectant about what Pamela López may say in the future about her statement. What can be determined, so far, is that the cumbiambera has ruled out having had anything with Christian Cueva.

Regarding this, at the beginning of 2023, Pamela Franco He also ruled out, before the media, the alleged romance with the popular 'Aladdin': “I'm already used to people talking about things that don't make sense, that are out of place. Demanding respect is already unnecessary. “I respect everyone, all programs, and I give my respect without expecting anything in return.”

What did Pamela López say in her statement about the end of her engagement with Christian Cueva?

Pamela López surprised the afternoon of February 1 by announcing – via social networks – the end of her engagement with Christian Cueva and hinting that the soccer player had failed her as a couple. Cueva's still wife commented on an artist from the medium linked to cumbia and Internet users began to mention her name. Pamela Franco.

“This is a matter of my private sphere, but, as I am still the wife of a public person, I want to make it known that, after a series of unfortunate events that I will show with evidence in due course and that involves a person from the artistic world ( cumbia) and who currently intends to sell an image of a victim, I made the decision to end my romantic relationship of more than 12 years with Mr. Christian Cueva Bravo,” reads his statement.

How long did Christian Cueva and Pamela López have been in a relationship?

Christian Cueva and Pamela Lopez They had become one of the most popular couples in the Peruvian media. Until this breakup, they had shared 12 years of their lives together.

The couple accustomed their followers to publishing their best family moments. In addition, they dedicated romantic messages to each other on their anniversaries. “Happy linen wedding, my love. I know that God will continue to give us strength and guide us more every day for the happiness that we always want to have. I love you”reads a publication that Cueva made on his Instagram account six weeks ago.

Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco celebrated their anniversary with a romantic dinner. Photo: Instagram/Christian Cueva

