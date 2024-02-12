Pamela Franco He was on the set of the program 'Mande qué mande' this Monday, February 12. Initially, the singer spoke about the end of her relationship with Christian Dominguez after ampays. Minutes later, the cumbiambera referred to Christian Cueva and confirmed her secret romance with him while he was married to Pamela López. In this regard, the interpreter detailed how the events occurred and what she learned about her while he romantically linked her to Cueva. At one point during the interview with María Pía Copello, Franco revealed why the footballer yapeó 280 soles. Let us remember that Pamela López asked Franco about this money transfer.

Why did Christian Cueva pay Pamela López 280 soles?

Pamela Franco decided reveals the reason why Christian Cueva He made a transfer of 280 soles to his Yape. Let us remember that a few days ago, Pamela López, still the soccer player's wife, gave him an audio of a conversation she had with the cumbiambera.

In that phone call, López is heard asking Franco how he knew the popular 'Aladdin'. In this regard, the singer did not specify if she was a friend of the soccer player.

Later, López consults Franco about a yape of 280 soles that Cueva gave him. Given this, the cumbiambera denied knowing what it was about. This Monday, February 12, Christian Domínguez's ex told María Pía Copello why the footballer made that money transfer to her.

In this regard, the singer revealed that Christian Cueva did this in order for her and a friend of hers named Fiorella to “relax.”

“He wrote to me and told me: 'Relax, I'll invite you there.' I read it and didn't give it any importance. The next day, Pamela López called me and I hadn't realized that the deposit had reached my account until She gives me the screenshot… I thought what he (Cueva) did was a joke and he wasn't going to go any further. He did it for fun because with 280 soles he's not going to support me. I work too. I don't know what “What interest did he do, if it was because he wanted to continue talking to me”said Pamela Franco.

