The couple made up of Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez does not stop being news. This time, the cumbiambera was on the Willax TV program “Let’s talk about beauty” to give details about her relationship with the leader of the International Orchestra. After more than three years together, both have established themselves as one of the most solid romances in the artistic world and they even have plans to get married. However, in the recent interview that she had, the singer surprised by revealing that she, some time ago, thought about putting an end to her love story.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez announces marriage to Pamela Franco after divorcing his ex-partner

Why did Pamela Franco want to leave Christian Domínguez?

Although now he assures that he is going through one of the best moments of his life next to christian dominguez, the former member of Puro Sentimiento did not always feel that way. Some time ago, she considered the divorce process that the cumbiambero had to go through as an inconvenience. Pamela Franco pointed out that if the separation process had continued to extend, she would have chosen to end their relationship.

“Divorce is an issue, thank goodness it has already come out, because it had me swollen,” he commented for the Willax TV cameras. “I am lucky that right now he is with me, he left her, because I already left him. There is no way, so many years, one waits, but the wait is desperate”, stated the national artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco rages LIVE and says that Christian Domínguez’s jealousy bothers her for this reason

Pamela Franco excited about a future wedding?

On the other hand, they asked him about his future plans with the musician. Pamela Franco He pointed out that he prefers everything to happen in due time; However, he clarified that it is Christian Domínguez who should have the initiative to ask for her hand and start organizing an upcoming civil or religious wedding.

“As a woman, it doesn’t kill me, but we do dream,” she said. “Marriage and the request have to be born from it. It is useless for me to get married if I have an unhappy life, if I do not have a person with whom I make that link and that connection, that support, ”she concluded.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez’s jealousy?

In one of the editions of “Send whoever sends”, Pamela Franco He was present and talked about his relationship with Christian Domínguez and how they get along. She made a revelation about her romance and left the cumbia singer exposed.

“He never checked my phone. That’s enough! Everyone thinks I’m behind Christian, that I’m the jealous one, but he’s the jealous one (…) I’m not jealous, well, at this point in my life I’m no longer jealous. It’s the other way around,” she said.

#Pamela #Franco #reveals #thought #relationship #Christian #Domínguez #quotthe #desperate #waitquot