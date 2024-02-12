Pamela Franco came forward and referred for the first time to the notorious infidelity of Christian Domínguez, who was protected in an intimate situation, in a van, with Mary Moncada. The singer stated that they watched the revelation together because she was “curious” to see who those involved were, but she did not expect that it was her partner. The former member of Alma Bella revealed that she has been living a nightmare since this whole scandal broke out, including the rumors that link her to the national team. Christian Cueva.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Pamela Franco gave a revealing interview to Maria Pia Copelloin the premiere edition of 'Whoever sends'. The singer initially spoke about how shocking it was to find out about Christian Domínguez's ampay, with whom she had a stable relationship for four years. She stated that she never suspected that the images were about the leader of the International Grand Orchestra and that they both saw the unveiling as a family.

“We already got together at home as always and, like never before, because I don't usually watch television, especially shows… but I was curious. But knowing that I was the one involved… I didn't notice that he was nervous, he didn't even say to me: 'change the channel'”, Franco said.

The interpreter pointed out that that day developed normally, that they went shopping and were spending a quiet day at home.

“When I saw the images starting to appear, I had no reaction. I just managed to say: 'Christian, is that you?'. The thing is that he didn't know who it was either,” said the singer, very shocked.

What was Pamela Franco's reaction when she saw Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco stated that she felt very affected when she found out about Christian Domínguez's infidelity. Although she, despite this, she stated that she did not reproach the singer nor did any type of act of physical or verbal violence occur.

“He stayed watching the ampay because my daughter had an anxiety crisis and I preferred to leave the room and stay with her. When I wanted to vent, like any woman at that moment, my daughter got sick. What was left for me? Breathe… We talked, and the truth is I haven't insulted him or yelled at him, but what happens is that I don't understand what happened.”Pamela stated to the program 'Mande whoever sends'.

The cumbia performer could not hide her disappointment and confusion at the actor's infidelities, because she “maintained a happy family,” despite constant criticism from the entertainment press and Internet users.

“I had my family inside my house, and they were fine. So I said: 'When did that happen?' It was very confusing for me,” declared Pamela Franco.