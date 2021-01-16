Pamela franco, who shared with his followers a tender photo session with Christian Domínguez to show his advanced pregnancy, is preparing to receive his first daughter María Cataleya.

However, the ex-dancer recalled that two very important people in her life will not be there when she gives birth. It is about his parents, to whom the future mother dedicated several publications.

Through his Instagram stories, Pamela franco shared a series of photos with his mother, who passed away in late February 2020.

“Mommy beautiful, so good and so perfect, the greatest blessing in my life is you. Today we are not together, but my heart will always be with you. Thank you for understanding me and supporting me in everything, I love you dear mother, “wrote the singer at that time to say goodbye to her mother.

In the publications of Pamela franco His father also appeared, whom he also, as far as is known, is far away, since the man is in Chimbote.

“My best moments. Family love”, was the message he wrote in the posts of the photos.

Pamela Franco happy about her pregnancy

Since he announced that he was in sweet waiting, Pamela franco He has not stopped showing the emotion that this new stage of his life causes him.

“I dreamed of this moment. Every day growing more, we love you, daddy and mommy. It is a privilege to have you. Thank you God (…) This is how my love began to grow, inside me, princess, ”he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

Pamela Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.