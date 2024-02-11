Pamela Franco is in the eye of the storm after Christian Domínguez confessed that he was unfaithful to him on more than one occasion. But not only because of that, but also because of the accusations of Pamela Lopez. She assures that the cumbiambera had a romantic relationship with Christian Cueva while he was married. Franco will break his silence for the first time on these issues in a interview in 'Mande whoever sends'. Within hours of appearing on this television program, the interpreter expressed how she feels through a heartfelt message on her social networks.

What did Pamela Franco say a few hours after speaking in 'Mande qué mande'?

Since the first ampay of Christian Dominguez with Mary Moncada, Pamela Franco He avoided speaking out at all times about the infidelity committed by the father of his last daughter. In the same way, the singer did it when Pamela Lopez accused her of getting involved with her husband Christian Cueva.

In that sense, the cumbiambera has preferred to promote her presentations on her social networks and be positive about the scandals that involve her. However, hours after sitting on the set of 'Mande qué mande', Pamela Franco decided to share a heartfelt message through her Instagram account.

In this publication, the former member of Alma Bella expressed how she feels as a result of being in the public eye. “The fight you are in today is to develop the strength you need for tomorrow. Keep going,” were the words of Frank.

Pamela Franco and her emotional message before breaking her silence on national TV. Photo: Instagram/Pamela Franco

When will Pamela Franco's interview be in 'Mande qué mande'?

Some days ago, America TVsurprised by broadcasting a promotional spot starring by Pamela Francoin which she announced that she will speak for the first time about the controversies that relate her to Christian Domínguez and Christian Cueva.

In that sense, Franco pointed out that he will be on the set of the program'Whoever sends'led by María Pía Copello, Carlos Vílchez and Mario Hart, theMonday February 12from the1.40 pm

Why is Pamela Franco related to Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez surprised by announcing the end of his marriage with Christian Cueva some days ago. In a statement, the still wife of the popular 'Aladino' accused a cumbia singer of being to blame for the end of their 12-year relationship.

Although López did not reveal the identity of the artist, who was in a secret romance with the father of her children at that time, she later showed evidence that it was Pamela Franco.

In that sense, Franco is related to Cueva because the soccer player chatted with her on WhatsApp, he made money transfers to her, he went to the cumbiambera's performances in different nightclubs and he went to Franco's father's house in Chimbote .

