Pamela Franco appeared again on national television to talk about the relationship she had with Christian Cueva 5 years ago. This occurred just minutes after the soccer player shared a statement on his social networks confirming the romance and apologized to his current wife, Pamela López.

What did Pamela Franco say after seeing Christian Cueva's statement?

The program 'Mande qué mande' went in search of Pamela Franco, who was recording the show 'Consume Perú' to give her opinion about the statement that Christian Cueva published on his Instagram account.

To everyone's surprise, the singer dared to speak and took the situation calmly, as she assured that it was time for the Peruvian athlete to come forward to speak after having had an affair in 2018.

“A chapter had to be closed. The other party had to do that (in reference to the statement published by Christian Cueva). Yes, I saw it here (the statement). At this point it no longer affects me, I agree with your statement and I think we both made a mistake. It's time to close the chapter, it had to be done to close the entire 5-year story.

