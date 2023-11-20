Pamela Franco was present in ‘America Today’ to confront the hosts for the double meaning jokes against Christian Domínguez, as promised yesterday on Jazmín Pinedo’s program. Let us remember that the cumbiambera stated that she had felt uncomfortable after the relationship they had with the popular Isabel Acevedo, ‘Chabelita’, so she asked the drivers for respect. “It doesn’t bother me that Christian talks to her (…). What does bother me and I have to say it is the environment in which he exists (…). Those jokes don’t seem to me, they have a double meaning (…). “You have to respect that there are already other people on both sides,” she said.

What did Pamela Franco say on the set of ‘América Hoy’?

In the latest edition of the morning America Television Pamela Franco could be seen completely unleashed. “I’m not silly. “They have been very evident,” he said, to which Janet Barboza He interrupted her: “Let’s see, Pamela, I think we’re confusing the roles. In my opinion, Christian is at his work center and having his partner come and tell him how he has to do his job, that doesn’t seem like that to me. “Don’t intervene in our job,” he replied.

At that moment, Pamela Franco said: “I just say that you have to respect families, there are jokes and jokes. I get a lot of comments saying ‘Pamela, how can you allow’? It’s not about me coming to intervene in his work and telling him what he has to do.”

What did Christian Domínguez say?

Christian Dominguez He did not sit idly by and joined the conversation. He tried to support Pamela Franco’s claim, but her colleagues on the set did not allow it. “It is not the same condition, we have to be honest, I love them very much, but I tell them. Issues about your ex-partners are not discussed here out of respect for you. We can mention it, but we don’t go into depth. We cannot go to the point of getting annoyed to such an extent (…)”, said the host of ‘América Hoy’.

Janet Barboza She would not remain silent either and responded forcefully. “Excuse me Christian, what I think is that you are changing your version, your attitude now in front of the cameras is not the same behind the cameras. I feel that this opportunity, when Pamela Franco intervenes in your job, is guiding you to go out and make a tight defense.”

This new cut of Janet Barboza caused Christian’s annoyance and confronted her: “Wait, you can’t say that she intervenes in my job, because she never has.”

Pamela Franco leaves the set of ‘América Hoy’

Finally, Janet Barboza He asked to go to commercial break, but left a stern message in front of the cameras: “The program has a style and not because it makes a partner’s partner uncomfortable is it going to change. I am very sorry, we are leaders and we are doing very well,” she stated. After the commercial round, it was learned that Pamela left the set due to her obvious annoyance.

