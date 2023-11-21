Christian Domínguez’s partner, Pamela Franco She did not remain silent and responded to the América TV journalist after he asked her about a possible crisis in her relationship with the singer Christian Dominguez. In this regard, he stated that he is on the right track. However, in response to her partner’s statements, he assured that she would leave him if they had problems and that he “lives deceived.”

Did Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco break up?

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco have not ended their relationship. In fact, they recently celebrated four years together and she stated that their relationship is going well: “I’m calm, to be honest, and if I had a problem with Christian, I would tell him, “There wouldn’t be any problem,” he noted. This statement came after the strong discussion with Janet Barboza on ‘America Today’ and it was rumored that the couple would be going through a crisis.

In addition, I assure that he will apply his mother’s advice: “I am going to practice the saying of ‘Do not expect anything from anyone‘, I’m left with what I feel, they have wanted to take it somewhere else and there are things that are handled, it doesn’t always have to be that way,” he said. Seconds later, the reporter tells him that Christian Domínguez said that if he had problems “resign or terminate” with her. That provoked the singer’s quick response: ““He lives deceived, I’m going to leave him”he warned.

Why did Pamela Franco leave ‘America Today’?

Pamela Franco She arrived on the set of the morning show to explain her annoyance after the show’s hosts spoke ‘in double meaning’ – according to the cumbiambera – about the relationship that Domínguez had with Isabel Acebedo. However, everything got out of control and ended up arguing with Janet Barboza, who decided to send commercial break. “After the discussion we had live with Pamela Franco, Pamela decided to leave the set. He is no longer going to present his song, which was what he came for,” Brunella said.

“I would like to give my opinion and I want to say that I do not feel that we have argued. We have said things clearly. She did not like them and she left. It is her right and it is a shame because I would have liked her to stay, but Well, this is ‘America Today’, that’s how we are. Real things are said as you see us,” justified Janet Barboza.