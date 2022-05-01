Nothing affects you. Pamela Franco He claims to be going through the best stage of his relationship with Christian Domínguez, with whom he hopes to move to the married line very soon. The cumbiambera reveals that there is nothing that disturbs her love story with the father of her daughter, because all people have made mistakes.

Likewise, the member of Puro Sentimiento knows how to handle the questions for being the singer’s partner, since she is a media character and criticized for her infidelities. Given this, she expressed that the collaborator of “America today” must face the consequences of her actions.

“Look, I am very clear and I always tell Christian: ‘Things are already done and people are silenced with facts. You have to worry about being a good person, a good father, a good partner and over time people will notice your change’ (…) They talk about Christian because he is in the media, but we all have a story. That is the price you have to pay. I, as his partner, have to know how to handle it ” he told Trome.

Singer claims to know the password of Christian Domínguez

In an interview with “You are in all”, on April 30, Pamela Franco mentioned that she has access to the cumbiambero’s cell phone. However, she stressed that she does not usually review the musician’s conversations. “Yes, I know (password), but the truth is I don’t spend time checking. When you do something you don’t need to review, that way (the information) just comes to you, ”she explained. After that, she took her partner’s phone and unlocked them in front of cameras.

Pamela Franco praises Christian Domínguez as an actor

The reporter for the ‘Choca’ Mandros program asked Pamela Franco the following: “If Christian hadn’t been a singer, what do you think he would have been?” she asked. Immediately, the leader of Puro Sentimiento responded about the profession that Christian Domínguez would have chosen. “He has also acted, he has done everything, even a chifa dealer. I think he would have devoted himself purely to acting. He gets it right, especially when he cries,” she commented.