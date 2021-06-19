After Christian Domínguez declared live during a broadcast of America today having committed infidelity on some occasion, his current partner Pamela Franco was consulted about it.

“He is like all people, including me. We are normal, imperfect people, and we make mistakes. I believe that if we are here on the ground, still alive, it is Thank God and God gives us opportunities. He is the only one who can judge us, “said the singer.

Frank He assured that the most important thing is what his partner shows him today, not his past mistakes.

“Things as they are. I am not the one to fixate on anyone’s life, nor to judge. And less to Christian because today I live something very beautiful, he shows me something very different. What we last and how we live it is ours, “added the former member of Alma Bella.

The participant of Artist of the year not only did he not criticize what was revealed by Dominguez, but also appreciated his performance as a father.

“The truth is that I cannot have complaints, he takes the dirt out for his family. He arrives very tired, but he knows he has to carry the baby, he has to make her play. The truth is that he is a great support for me, “he concluded. Frank.

