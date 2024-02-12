Pamela Francosinger and ex-partner of Christian Domínguez, is ready to tell her truth on the program 'Whoever sends', where he will reveal for the first time what he knows about the alleged infidelities of the leader of the Great International Orchestra and his relationship with the soccer player Christian Cueva. In the show, which will be hosted by María Pía Copello and Carlos Vílchez, the interpreter will speak after the accusations presented by Pamela López.

At what time will Pamela Franco appear in 'Mande qué mande?

In recent days, the program 'Mande qué mande' released a promotional video about its season premiere on February 12, 2024. In the clip, Pamela Franco could be seen getting out of a white truck, similar to the one used by her ex-partner Christian Domínguez when he was protected days ago with Mary Moncada.

Given this, Pamela Franco will appear today from 1:40 pm live on the América Televisión signal to answer all the questions of the hosts Maria Pía Copello and Carlos Vilchez.

