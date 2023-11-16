Pamela Franco sat on the set Jazmin Pinedo and he referred to the friendship between his partner Christian Domínguez and his ex-partner Isabel Acevedo and showed his discomfort with the ‘atmosphere’ created by the hosts of ‘América hoy’ by touching on the subject of his daughter’s father with ‘Chabelita‘. Likewise, he assured that he would put ‘little things in their place’ in his next presentation in the magazine, therefore, Janet Barboza he replied.

Why did Janeth Barboza and Pamela Franco confront each other?

Pamela Franco arrived on the set of the morning show to explain her upset, but everything got out of control and ended up arguing with Janeth Barboza, who decided to send commercial break. “After the discussion we had live with Pamela Franco, Pamela decided to leave the set. She is no longer going to present her song that was what she had come for“Brunella Horna begins by explaining.

Janet Barboza and Pamela Franco live a tense moment LIVE due to pranks on Christian Domínguez. Photo: LR composition/captures from ‘América TV’

“I would like to give my opinion and I want to say that I don’t feel like we argued. We have said things clearly. She didn’t like them and she left. It is his right and it is a shame because I would have liked him to stay, but hey, this is ‘America today’, that’s how we are. Real things are said as you see us,” Janeth Barboza justified the exchange of words with the singer.

What happened in ‘America Today’?

Isabel Acevedo and Christian Dominguez They starred in a pleasant moment during one of the last broadcasts of the program. The ex-couple showed that she smoothed things over and that each one continued with her life, but the driver’s environment would not have touched on the subject in the best way, for Pamela Franco.

“What does bother me sometimes and I have to say it and I have said it to him is the environment that exists, the atmosphere, because it is unnecessary, right? Because those jokes are like with double meaning, At least I see it, look, and the truth is I I’m not jealousbut we have to respect that on both sides there are already other people,” Pinedo told ‘China’, which is why he appeared on ‘América hoy’ and then left the set. LIVE.

What did Pamela Franca say about the STRONG argument with Janet Barboza?

After starring in the tense moment, the singer has not yet spoken, but she did use her Instagram account to share other types of content, but nothing related to the topic.

