Pamela Franco recounted little-known details about what her first interaction with him really was like. Christian Domínguez, who is currently your partner.

The dancer and new mother was interviewed by ‘Choca’ Mandros for the program You are in all, where she was honest with the host about her relationship with the cumbia singer.

Pamela franco He explained that, despite the fact that both were dedicated to the field of music, they never had any contact. The current couple only did it when they met as hosts of a television program.

“I get to know him a little more when we recorded the program It gets good, Although everyone thinks that he threw corn at me, the truth is that, yes he did, I did not realize it because he was very respectful. It was there that I began to get to know him ”, commented the participant of The Artist of the Year.

Likewise, the young mother said that Christian Domínguez was a great support for her, since she had no experience in television.

“He helped me, because I had less experience than he, to get along,” he said.

What’s more, Pamela franco she shared how she began to interact more with her daughter’s father. “We started talking about diets because from one moment to another his body changed and that’s where we entered; and passed the data of the coach, “he said.

On the formalization of the romance, the dancer revealed that due to the ampay in which they left kissing, they decided to talk about getting serious. He also clarified that this happened when both were single.

“We talk well as a result of the ampay”, He mentioned.

Christian Domínguez dedicates a message to Pamela Franco for Valentine’s Day

Artist of the year: Christian Domínguez accompanied Pamela Franco to the program

The Artist of the Year returned to the screens this Saturday, April 24. Gisela Valcárcel, host of the singing and dancing reality show, presented as the first participant the former member of Agua Bella, Pamela franco. His partner Christian Domínguez was also present on the set.

Pamela Franco revealed that Christian Domínguez told her that she was ‘hard’ when dancing. Photo: Capture The Artist of the Year / America TV

Pamela Franco, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.