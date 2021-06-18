The final of The Artist of the Year 2021 will be held this Saturday, June 19 on the América TV signal. Cumbia singer Pamela Franco, one of the finalists, was excited to reveal who will be her reinforcement in this latest gala.

In an interview for América shows, the Alma Bella member said that she has been preparing to deliver everything on the stage of Gisela Valcárcel’s program. However, he never imagined that he would a show with the Creole singer Paunch .

“In my life, I neither dreamed nor thought that I was going to be able to share the stage with a great one of us, the great Bartola will accompany me,” said Pamela Franco. “This last week I am giving everything. I have put aside my fears, “added the cumbiambera.

The final of The artist of the year: participants and reinforcements

Regarding the other finalists and their reinforcements who will compete to win the artist of the year 2021 cup, the television program reported that the salsa singer Josimar Fidel will be accompanied by the model Vania Bludau in the show.

While the popular tiktoker La Uchulú will perform together with the Spanish singer Melody and the group Explosión de Iquitos. For his part, the comedian Chikiplúm will receive the support of his colleague Manolo Rojas.

The artist of the year, latest news:

