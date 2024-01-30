Christian Dominguez is in the eye of the storm after being protected by the cameras of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'. The interpreter had an intimate encounter with a woman named Mary Moncada in his truck. Magaly Medina showed this new revelation on Monday, January 29 and in light of this, the pronouncement of Pamela Franco. The cumbia singer decided not to speak about this case of infidelity, but she dedicated some emotional words to her daughter.

What did Pamela Franco do after finding out about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

After the ampay is issued Christian Dominguez, Pamela Franco He decided not to speak out about his partner's infidelity and took refuge in his daughter. In that sense, the singer dedicated some emotional words to her girl named María Cataleya.

“I asked you, I dreamed of you, I loved you from the first moment I knew you were on your way. I have loved you in every heartbeat, every minute of your life and I will love you until the last of mine,” he said at the beginning.

After that, Pamela made it clear that she will continue standing for her daughter despite the circumstances she is going through after her boyfriend's ampay. “You are my engine and motive, my best gift”, he added. Likewise, Franco shared a photograph with his mother and his baby. “I love you,” she wrote.

Pamela Franco has not yet commented on Christian Domínguez's infidelity. Photo: LR composition/Facebook/Pamela Franco

How many years have Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez been in a relationship?

Pamela Franco and Christian Dominguez He fulfilled in November 2023 four years of relationship and the cumbia singer dedicated an emotional message to him through his Instagram account.

“The summary of my last four years is love. The best gift we have had in all this beautiful time is the one we gave two years and eight months ago… May we continue to be much more excited by the hand of God. Our best gifts and best memories,” he said at the beginning.

Furthermore, Domínguez made this promise of love. “I will always be a superhero to you and the people I love,” added the singer.

How did Christian Domínguez surprise Pamela Franco on his last anniversary?

Christian Dominguez surprised Pamela Franco on its last anniversary. In the morning, the interpreter sent her a large bouquet of blue flowers. “How nice to start the day like this. I love you”, said former member Alma Bella on her Instagram account.

Likewise, the cumbia singer added: “I am waiting for you my beautiful love and thank you. I loved this and all the details you have with me. Thank you for always being there. I love you”. Likewise, Pamela Franco surprised him and they decided to spend time with their youngest daughter.