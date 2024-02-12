Pamela Franco He appeared on 'Mande qué mande' to give an account of all the details of his breakup with Christian Domínguez and his relationship with the soccer player Christian Cueva. The cumbia singer referred to the images in which Domínguez appears to be unfaithful to the mother of her last daughter, and she assured that the first thing she thought was that he did not love her. Pamela also changed her version regarding Christian Cueva's wife, Pamela López, and confirmed that she had a relationship with the soccer player.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Maria Pia Copello He started the program by welcoming Pamela Franco on the set of 'Mande qué mande'. There, the production recounted the beginning of her relationship with Christian Domínguez, which was due to an ampay when he ended his romance with Isabel Acevedo. The host of 'Consume Perú' pointed out that she did not get involved in her relationship with the dancer.

“I'm being more of a mother than a woman (…). At that moment I wanted to get even, I'm a little anxious and depressed, at that moment I wanted to explode. And my daughter had a reaction because she was awake, But, when we were face to face (Christian and I), the first thing I said to him is: 'Why didn't you tell me that you don't love me anymore?' “He told me that things were no longer the same,” he said at first. And he continued: “Ever since I saw the ampay I felt that he didn't love me, I couldn't find any other explanation.”

Will Pamela Franco forgive Christian Domínguez?

At another point in the interview, Pia Copello He asked her if she still loves Christian Domínguez. She assured that love for a person does not go away overnight and that she still loves the leader of the Great Orchestra. She also indicated that she hopes that with the passage of time both can reach an agreement and have a good parental relationship.

“I think that only time will make my whole process happen and know what is going to happen… Not as a couple, but as a forgiveness, as people, as a father. Right now, I couldn't lie and say that I don't love him, because I do love Christian. I think that in general, beyond therapy, that it is good to have a professional help you, I think it also depends on yourself.. And that is seen over time, when a person really wants, time will show it with facts,” he said.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco confirmed what everyone expected: she did have an extramarital relationship with Christian Cueva. She said that they began a romance in 2018 and that, in addition to her, the soccer player also had other relationships that began with infidelity to Pamela López. Let us remember that Magaly Medina exposed the recording of a phone call between López and Franco in which the singer repeatedly denied that she knew the forward.

“I did have a relationship with him, I fell into his game. I got involved with him and we went back and forth. It was a quite complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life I believed that story… He showed me chats, he showed me things that made me think it was true. I was 28 at the time,” she said.