In the universe of Peruvian showbiz, few events capture the public's attention like infidelity controversies, especially when they involve such well-known figures as Pamela Franco and Christian Dominguez. Recently, the atmosphere has been shaken by a new episode in this saga, after Domínguez was seen in a compromising situation, triggering a series of reactions from Franco that have not gone unnoticed by the press or fans.

Pamela Franco's response to this event was immediate, with a noticeable change in her WhatsApp profile, a gesture that, although small, speaks about her emotional state and her position regarding the situation. Previously, she shared a photo of herself with Dominguez, now Franco has chosen to replace it with an image of her daughter, possibly symbolizing a return to what she considers her true emotional support and priority in the midst of the tumult. .

What was the photo that Pamela Franco previously had on WhatsApp and which one does she have now?

Pamela Franco, Known for her discretion regarding her private life, she maintained an image with Christian Domínguez as a profile photo on WhatsApp, a reflection of their relationship and commitment. However, in a move that has generated widespread discussion and speculation, she has replaced said image with one of her daughter, indicating a significant change in her approach and possibly in her relationship.

The images were shared by the program 'Amor y fuego' and, possibly, would mark the end of their four-year romance.

Pamela Franco changed her profile photo after meeting Christian Domínguez's ampay. Photo: Willax TV

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Despite the commotion caused Due to the images of Domínguez, Pamela Franco has maintained a low profile, without issuing specific statements about the incident. Her silence on social media and the absence of direct comments on the topic have left the audience and the media waiting for an official response or some type of clarification regarding her future with Domínguez. “We start the day with a good vibe”wrote.

What did Mary Moncada say about Christian Domínguez?

Mary Moncada, who has recently been linked to Christian Domínguez, has stated that she was not aware of his relationship with Pamela Franco. Moncada, who resides in the United States and only visits Peru occasionally, emphasized that she is an adult, single woman, and her interaction with Dominguez was not intended to cause harm to anyone. She met Domínguez at an event in Chepén in June 2023, where they began a flirtation.

Professionally, Mary Moncada is a bank manager in the US, and has a bachelor's degree in International Business and Administration.. His life is marked by luxury and frequent travel, a contrast to the public image of Domínguez and Franco. This meeting and Moncada's statements have generated various reactions, both in the media and the public, causing speculation about the impact this incident could have on the careers and personal lives of those involved.

