The Peruvian singer told her whole truth about her relationship with Christian Domínguez after the cumbiambero's infidelities. Frank She cried when she heard the statements of the leader of the Great International Orchestra again when he assured that he still loved her despite her ampay, and said she did not believe him. Later, Pamela Franco stated that she could forgive him and resume their relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco LIVE TODAY in 'Mande qué mande': singer confirms that she had an affair with Christian Cueva

What did Pamela Franco say after Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Pamela Franco He said in the interview for 'Mande qué mande' that he still has not forgiven Christian Domínguez because he still has a hard time assimilating everything that happened. However, she hopes that time will help her get through this whole process. She left open the possibility of resuming her relationship with the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

“Only time will make me go through the whole process to assimilate everything and know what is going to happen. Not as a couple, but even as a forgiveness, as people, as parents, but right now I couldn't lie and say that I don't love him, because “I do love Christian,” said the cumbiambera.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Domínguez confronted Pamela Franco about the controversy with Christian Cueva: what did he say?

Will Pamela Franco return with Christian Domínguez?

After confessing that she still loves him and is focused on her daughter, Pamela Franco did not want to rule out a possible reconciliation with the cumbiambero.

“I believe that, in general, beyond therapy, I believe that it depends on oneself. And that is not seen in a week. That is seen over time; and when a person really wants, they do their part and over time he demonstrates it with facts,” he added.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco confesses if she was unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with Christian Cueva: what did she say?

Was Pamela Franco unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with Cueva?

Pamela Franco revealed that Christian Cueva frequently harassed her, following her steps and calling her all the time. This situation bothered her and Christian Domínguez; Therefore, she tried to confront him sometimes. Later, Pamela Franco denied having been unfaithful to Christian Domínguez with the national team player.

“In my relationship with Christian Domínguez, since I started, I have never been unfaithful to him,” said the cumbiambera with a broken voice.

#Pamela #Franco #resume #relationship #Christian #Domínguez #infidelities #love