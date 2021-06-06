Pamela Franco was present at the new gala of The Artist of the Year, where she danced a sensual bachata with her partner, Christian Dominguez. However, in the preview of her participation, the singer revealed that in the last week she lived complicated moments, since her daughter’s health was compromised.

“It came from weeks after very strong weeks because my baby got sick (a cold), and then I didn’t sleep all night and so early in the morning I had to go to rehearse and everything, and there came a time when the body is not made of steel. It all came together ”, he began.

“I fight it day by day. I like this: the song and everything that comes along. And I am living this stage of being a mother to a thousand, but also every time I come to rehearse or to the program I leave my heart at home. When (her daughter) is older I will tell her how I did all this, because it costs me a lot and she means a lot to me, because I loved her and leaving her sometimes costs me a lot, but I do this for her I want her to be proud of me, ”she added with tears in her eyes.

Pamela Franco did not convince the jury with her dance

Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez showed off with a sensual dance during the new gala of The Artist of the Year. However, the performance of the couple did not agree with Santi Lesmes, a member of the jury, who pointed out that at times the singer lost the line and was very nervous.

This did not please the cumbiambero couple, who immediately asked to speak to respond to the criticism. “I wanted to say that I am not a professional dancer, I am a singer, but I am learning, I appreciate the opportunity, but I still respect everyone’s opinion,” he said.

