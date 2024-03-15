Pamela Franco revealed his most vulnerable side when remembering the challenges faced in his past relationship with Christian Dominguez. The singer sat down with the Chola Chabuca, an emblematic figure of entertainment in Peru, to open her heart and share details never before revealed. This interview, which promises to be one of the most revealing of the year, will be broadcast on 'El reventonazo de la Chola'.

During the conversation, Franco could not contain his tears as he recalled the experiences he had with Domínguez. Despite her pain, the artist expressed her healing process and the importance of closing chapters to move forward.

Why did Pamela Franco cry before the Chola Chabuca?

The interview with Chola Chabuca marked a significant moment for Pamela Franco, who openly shared the challenges she still faces after her relationship with popular singer Christian Domínguez. In Franco's words, the process of healing the wounds of the past is a path that is still being traveled. The artist highlighted the need to face and overcome difficult moments to be able to move forward, especially for her daughter and her musical career. “I am still in a process that I have to go through and heal things”Franco said.

When and at what time is 'El reventonazo de la Chola' broadcast?

'The blowout of the Chola', the entertainment space hosted by Ernesto Pimentel, has become an essential television event for Peruvians. The revealing interview with Pamela Franco is scheduled for this Saturday at 8 pm on América Televisión. Fans of music, drama and personal revelations will be looking forward to this episode, which promises to be one of the most talked about of the season.

“The program will have many new features this Saturday, including the presence of Pamela Franco with her music and talking about some topics that have been left out. I appreciate you deciding to give me the exclusive. “She is a strong woman and she tries to get ahead with her daughter,” said Ernesto Pimentel.

What will happen in 'El reventonazo de la Chola' in its next edition?

In addition to the emotional interview with Pamela Franco, the next edition of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' will be full of humor, music and special tributes. The program will pay tribute to Care Chancho, a beloved comedian who recently passed away and left a void in the world of Peruvian entertainment. The production has announced the presence of Care Chancho's son to participate in the heartfelt tribute, which ensures a night of memories of the comedian's career

“We have also invited the son of the beloved Care Chancho to pay him a well-deserved tribute. He has been a much-loved character on the streets and on television sets. He has left a great void in comedy throughout Peru and we have to remember him in the best way,” said Pimentel.