Pamela Franco He broke his silence after the notorious ampay that his ex-partner, Christian Domínguez, starred in with Mary Moncada. After two days of staying away from giving statements to the press, the artist confirmed her separation from the cumbia singer, with whom she has a daughter in common. She also thanked the support received from friends, family and followers of her in the context of the moment she is going through.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Domínguez?

Through his official Instagram accountthe interpreter of 'Caribe' confirmed that her separation from Christian Domínguez was final. Let us remember that the leader of 'Gran Orquesta' was the protagonist of the last ampay of 'Magaly Tv, la firma' where he was caught being intimate with Mary Moncada. “Given the recent events that have occurred involving my family life, I want to inform the public of my definitive separation from Mr. Christian Domínguez,” he pointed out at the beginning.

Franco also pointed out that despite the interest of the press in seeking a statement from him, he will not carry them out for the peace of mind of his relatives and his youngest daughter with Domínguez: “I understand the interest of the media in speaking with me, but for the moment I will not give statements for the peace of mind of my family and especially my daughter,” held.

What request did Pamela Franco make in response to her breakup with Christian Domínguez?

The former singer of Beautiful soul He asked the public not to mention his little girl's name in any way, in order to avoid any emotional or psychological affectation. She assured that she is a strong woman, and that nothing will stop her from seeking to be a good mother. “I also want to ask the media and public opinion not to mention my youngest daughter's name to prevent her from feeling emotionally affected,” she reads.

“I am a strong woman and I will continue to strive to be a good woman, mother and artist,” she continued. Pamela ended the statement by thanking the public for their affection and concern. “I appreciate the expressions of affection that I have received in these hours (…) Now my head is completely on my work and spending as much time as possible with my daughter.”

What happened to Christian Domínguez after Magaly Medina's ampay?

So far, the stay of Christian Dominguez as host of 'America Today' is not confirmed. On the one hand, Johanna San Miguel assured that América Televisión is talking about his non-renewal on Gisela Valcárcel's program. On the other hand, the producer of the morning magazine, Armando Tafur, published a photograph of the promo for 'América hoy' where Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna, Janet Barboza and Christian Domínguez appear. Confirmation will be given next Monday, February 5 at 9:30 am

Domínguez continues his role as leader of 'Gran Orquesta', and his other business units such as the Chinese food restaurants he has around the country.

