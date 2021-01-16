Pamela Franco and Christian Dominguez They are just weeks away from welcoming their first daughter. The couple touched social networks by sharing images from a photo shoot.

The Alma Bella member showed off her advanced pregnancy in the photos and dedicated a moving message to her baby, in which she indicated that having a daughter was one of her biggest dreams.

“I asked you, I dreamed of you so many times. Until God granted us this privilege of having you. I give infinite thanks for this beautiful blessing, my María Cataleya, I will be the best mommy for you ”.

Pamela franco He also assured that he is very excited by the early arrival of his first-born with Christian Domínguez.

“I love you. We look forward to seeing you and with all the love in the world my little one. Photo of my baby in mother’s tummy “, concluded the letter of Instagram.

Christian Domínguez, Pamela Franco

The couple recently held their baby shower during the broadcast of On everyone’s lips. During the live event they received a large number of gifts from the conductors and figures of the show.

However, Christian Domínguez shed some tears upon receiving the gift from his eldest daughter, with whom he now resides.

“This year the most beautiful thing that he left me with my daughter is that now she is closer than ever to me, she is living with us, also with her grandparents. They do not know how happy I am because I can pamper her more, I have it close, “he said.

Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez reaffirm their love with tender video

A few days ago it was rumored that Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez were estranged, however the couple had no better idea than to record a video together to show that they are happier than ever.

