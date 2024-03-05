Christian Dominguez He was in the eye of the storm after being accused of being unfaithful to Pamela Franco with Mary Moncada. The cumbia singer maintained that he cheated on his then partner on more than one occasion. Many thought that this controversy ended with Domínguez's confession, but the scandal was just beginning. Pamela Franco was accused of Pamela Lopez having had a relationship with her husband, Christian Cueva. It should be noted that Franco confirmed it and then more revelations came out that ended their relationship. However, this has taken a new turn with the recent reappearance of Domínguez and Franco on social networks. What has led these artists to show themselves together again after the media whirlwind?

What was the reason why Pamela Franco and Christian Domínguez were together?

The infidelity of Christian Dominguez It was the final breaking point in his four-year relationship with Pamela Franco. However, for the well-being of her daughter, both were seen together on the minor's last birthday. Given the context, it seems that both parents are trying to handle the situation in the best way possible for the sake of their girl.

Despite the problems, they focused on creating an environment of joy for their daughter. The leader of the Great International Orchestra used his Instagram account to share all the details of this celebration and had no problems recording Pamela Franco with his little girl. It should be noted that Domínguez also dedicated a tender message to her conceited self.

“My life, my little one, one of my life engines. Happy birthday, I am proud of you for all your achievements. I love you. You are my life, may God guide you. You will always be my baby,” Christian wrote.

For her part, Pamela Franco also dedicated a few words to the youngest: “My little girl, three years of true love. Thanks to you I have realized that I am stronger than I thought. I just want you to know and feel that mom for You do everything.”

Did Christian Domínguez betray Pamela Franco after revealing details of her relationship with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez revealed in an audio thatChristian Dominguezhe was his confidant; that is, she told him everything that happened between Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco.

“Christian Domínguez tells me that she (Pamela Franco) has called my father-in-law and told him: 'Sir, I am calling your son, but he is drunk. Talk to that one (Pamela) for me, don't dare take me out nothing, because it's going to harm me, because they're going to give me a program.' Furthermore, Christian Cueva told her (Pamela Franco): 'Oh, my love, calm down, she has nothing. Nothing is going to happen.' “Don't worry. I love you, we're going to be happy,” he said.Pamela Lopez in conversation with Magaly Medina.

López learned, thanks to Domínguez, about a compromising video in which Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva are seen kissing inside a swimming pool.

Finally, Domínguez toldPamela Lopezthat Pamela Franco came to travel to Brazil when the popular 'Aladdin' played for the Santos club.

