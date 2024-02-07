In a new preview of 'Magaly TV, la firma', the manager of a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho came out to talk about the occasion when Christian Cueva went to his premises to enjoy one of the shows in which Pamela Franco performed . Coincidentally, on that occasion, the singer went to the entertainment venue with Christian Domínguez. The witness affirms that “there were little glances” between the soccer player and the cumbiambero's ex-partner.

Were Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva together at the club?

New revelations shake up local entertainment. According to the recent progress of the Magaly Medina, the manager of the San Juan de Lurigancho nightclub, where Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva met, gave more details about this much-discussed meeting, in which he was also present. Christian Dominguez.

“Pamela Franco arrived with Christian Domínguez, waited an hour, she got down and left,” he says at the beginning. To which the reporter asks: “And where was Christian Cueva's car?“.”“It was next to Christian Domínguez's”answered.

“Administrator who assisted Christian Cueva at the nightclub, where Pamela Franco sang, reveals unpublished details of that night,” says the locution. According to the administrator, the Peruvian soccer player would have asked for a box near the stage where the singer performed.

In addition, he gave details of how both characters reacted throughout that night of November 11, 2022, implying that there was an interaction that almost no one knew about until now, that 'Aladdin''s wife exposed it on her networks. social: “There were glances”he claimed.

Did Christian Cueva and Pamela Franco meet in 2022?

The Instarándula portal, by entertainment journalist Samuel Suárez, came out to reveal more coincidences between the trips and places where Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva They were at the same time. According to 2 photographs, both would have met in a nightclub in San Juan de Lurigancho, on November 11, 2022. For this reason, Magaly Medina replicated what would be evidence of their meetings.

On the subject, Pamela Franco has not yet issued a statement; However, Pamela López, still the wife of the Peruvian player, shared on the ATV program some conversations that she had with the popular 'Aladdin' on the same date that she would have met with the singer's ex-partner. Christian Dominguezin the aforementioned night entertainment venue.

In these chats, the remembered member of the Peruvian team told his partner in detail about all his activities during his time in Lima. Likewise, he claimed to have been in a meeting with Alianza Lima directors, when this was not true, since he was in a completely different place.