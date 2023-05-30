Pamela Mustone, Emilio D’Avella and Emanuele Serafino, are the three friends who died in the serious accident: the driver of the car arrested

A very serious accident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday 28 May in the province of Foggia. Unfortunately three friendswho were riding their two motorcycles, collided against a car and all died practically instantly.

The attempts of the doctors who intervened were of no use, since due to the strong impact with the car, for them there was no longer any nothing to do.

Pamela Mustone, Emilio D’Avella and Emanuele Serafino unfortunately they are the victims of this serious accident. The first two aged 33 and 30, were fiancés and they were riding the motorcycle owned by the boy.

Their friend, on the other hand, was riding his two-wheeler. They probably were returning to their homesafter a day of relaxation and light-heartedness.

While they were along highway 90, at the height of Troyan area located in the province of Foggia, collided against a Dacia Duster. Perhaps due to the high speed the impact between the three vehicles appeared desperate.

In fact, once the motorist got out of the vehicle, he launched first the alarm to the rescuers. However, despite the timely intervention of the doctors, it was gone for the three boys nothing to do.

Three friends who died in an accident: the discovery on the motorist

The agents who arrived at that place decided to close the road to traffic, to do the reliefs of the case and also to allow the rescuers to intervene and do everything possible.

The police also subjected the man driving the car to routine checks. The analyzes showed that he was positive for toxicological and alcohol tests. For this they immediately arranged his arrest. The mayor of Irpinia, Enrico Francathe municipality where the three friends lived, in remembering them on social media wrote: