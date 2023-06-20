Pamela Camassa eliminated from the island, Filippo Bisciglia furious on social media

Filippo Bisciglia furious at the elimination of his partner Pamela Camassa in the last episode of The Island of the Famous: the conductor of Temptation Islandin fact, he posted a story on his Instagram profile, removed shortly after, in which he railed against the Radio 105 Zoo radio program, which supported Marco Mazzoli, winner of the broadcast.

During the final, in fact, Pamela Camassa went to televoting with Luca Vetrone and was eliminated, making Filippo Bisciglia go into a rage.

“The whole Zoo is deciding, Guys are doing everything themselves eh nothing, well done, congratulations for what you are doing. Come on” was the rather piqued comment of the conductor.

According to Bisciglia, in fact, the insiders of the radio program have exploited their popularity not only to support Marco Mazzoli, host of the radio programme, but also to “direct” the spectators in the eliminations as in the case of Pamela Camassa, who lost her televoting challenge with Luca Vetrone.