Actress Pamela Bach-HaSelhoff, former David Hasselhoff, the protagonist of Beach Watchers has been found dead at home with a shot in the head. Pamela was 61 years old.

The actor’s ex -wife has decided to end her life for reasons that are unknown at the moment, since he has not left any message, according to Tzm.

His body has been found at his Hollywood house, after The family gave the alarm to the impossibility of contacting With her.

From the Los Angeles Police Department they have explained that Pamela’s relatives They asked for help because they were worried Not getting news from her.

Upon arriving at the house, around ten o’clock on Wednesday, the agents found the actress’s body with a gunshot wound in the head. Immediately, They asked for medical assistancebut the toilets could only certify their death.

David Hasselhoff and the cast of ‘Beach guards’. Cinemania

David Hasselhoff has sent a statement in which you can read: “Our family is deeply saddened for the recent death of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for love and support samples during this difficult time, but we request privacy while we go through this difficult moment. ”

The actors were married between 1989 and 2006when they alleged irreconcilable differences. They had two daughters, Taylor-Ann and Hayley.