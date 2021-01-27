Pamela Anderson revealed to an English outlet that she secretly married one of her bodyguards. According to the famous actress, her love story with Dan hayhurst It started during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an exclusive conversation with DailyMailTV, the Baywatch star said that the ceremony took place in a family residence located in a small town on Vancouver Island, Canada.

“I am exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who really loves me,” he told the aforementioned portal.

Pamela anderson He also shared exclusive content from the intimate ceremony, without family or friends present, which took place last Christmas Eve. In the photographs that were awarded you can see the dress and the long veil that she used for the event.

“I got married on the property that I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. Here my parents got married and until now they are still together … I think it has a lot of healing energy, I feel at peace here “, said the ex-Playboy about the place where she said” yes “to Dan hayhurst.

She commented that the pandemic limited her chances of holding a bigger and more luxurious ceremony, but said she feels very happy and in love.

The Hollywood artist recently surprised her followers by communicating that she will leave social networks. Through a message on Instagram disclosed the reasons that led her to make such a decision.

“Now that I have settled into life, I am inspired by reading and nature. Thank you for your love and I hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and not be seduced by wasting time, ”wrote Pamela Anderson.

