Actress Pamela Anderson replicated the Baywatch look from the 1990s

American fashion model and actress Pamela Anderson replicated the iconic look from Baywatch, which aired in the 1990s. The picture appeared on her page in Instagram.

55-year-old celebrity starred in advertising brand Frankies Bikinis on the beach in Malibu. On the posted frame, the TV star posed against the backdrop of the ocean in a red one-piece swimsuit. It is known that in a similar swimming suit, she appeared in episodes of Baywatch 30 years ago.

At the same time, the fashion model’s hair was loose during the photo shoot for the said brand, and makeup was applied on her face in nude shades. Of the accessories she wore several gold necklaces with large pendants.

In February, Pamela Anderson revealed the fate of a red swimsuit with a yellow logo on the stomach, in which the TV star starred in the popular TV series Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 1999. According to her, she still keeps this costume and sometimes tries it on.