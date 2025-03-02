In the 90s it was one of the main World-and world sex-schools and It was one of the most famous actresses in the world, but now, Pamela Anderson is very far from the image of those days.

Canadian actress, 57, has returned to fame for her role in the film The Last Showgirla film about a Las Vegas dancer in decline that has allowed him to obtain nominations for Gold balloons and the awards of the film actors union, even if they do not oscars.

On the occasion of its renewed fame, Anderson has spoken for the BBC And he recalled his stage in the television series that gave him fame: Beach guards.

The program has been criticized for a long time for the representation of its female characters, who, according to many, They were sexualized and significant plot lines were denied.

“I didn’t see it like that at all. I thought it was quite innocent and healthy and fun to see, “Anderson said in statements collected by the BBC.

“I always felt surrounded by incredible people, lifeguards who were also firefighters. It was very, very empowering“said Pamela Anderson.

The actress has highlighted in recent years for giving up makeup in her public appearances. “My beauty routine is rest, And that’s why it’s more important for me these days, “he said.

Anderson says that it is not against makeup, but rather that he thinks that “There is a moment and a place” To do this. “This chapter, for me, has been about the self -acceptance and discovery of who I am. What are my original thoughts? What do I have to give?” He said.

“I know that I have much more to give in this world, in this industry too, and I feel that I even have to remember who I am to start and then, hopefully, Interpret characters in movies And not in my personal life, “added the star.