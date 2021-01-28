Actress Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. It was a ceremony that was held in the most absolute privacy on Christmas Eve on the land that the lifeguard has in Canada and that she bought from her grandparents 25 years ago.

A property in which, as she herself explained, her parents married and are still together. After numerous relationships and almost five marriages, she feels she is right where she needs to be, “in the arms of her partner.” With this latest marriage he claims that he has “completed the circle.”

It was in January of last year when Anderson married Hollywood mogul Jon Peters, a union that lasted just 12 days. However, over time we learned that they had not gotten to formalize the marriage legally, hence it does not count officially. Twelve months later, the actress has found stability next to her bodyguard and according to her relatives, they are both very happy.

A new stage for her in which she has even decided to abandon social networks. Three days ago she wrote her last message in which under a photograph of her face she said: “I have never been interested in social networks and now that I am installed in life, I am genuinely inspired by reading and nature, I am free.” It seems that together with his last partner he has found the vital balance.