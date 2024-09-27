In one of those stories that Hollywood loves so much, Pamela Anderson has crossed paths with Francis Ford Coppola’s eldest granddaughter, Gia, and both have embarked on The Last Showgirl, a film sample indie with the best and the worst of that way of filming. Although, above all, it is a gift for Anderson, who makes the most of her role as Shelley, a 52-year-old dancer from Las Vegas who faces the closing of the show, a show halfway between cabaret and the simple eroticism of the eighties, in which he works. The film closed today the competition in the official section of the San Sebastián festival.

Anderson (Ladysmith, Canada, 57 years old) appeared before the press in the evening dress in which she had walked the red carpet at the gala shortly before. The Last Showgirl, because the meeting took place during the screening. In the film, she plays Shelley, a veteran dancer who must face her future when her show in Las Vegas suddenly closes after almost four decades working on it. What will he do now? Additionally, he tries to repair his painful relationship with his college daughter, a girl who grew up with some friends. “It has been a gift. When Gia called me, I asked her several times if she really loved me. I knew I could, but I don’t know if the rest of the world trusts me that much. He sent me the script and I was surprised, because I wanted to be in a story about mother-child relationships. And above all, I understand what that constant professional denial that crushes Shelley means.”

Pamela Anderson walks through Las Vegas in ‘The Last Showgirl’.

The actress has confessed that she feels that she has lost decades of professional life, since Baywatch and Barb Wire to the present. “I have doubted myself so many times… And of course I have felt that questioning even more from others. I only had one solution left: keep the flame alive, and move forward.” Of that career, of that marked Pamela Anderson, labeled by her physique, she has reflected: “I am 57 years old and much of my career has been based on my physique. Now I have been able to remove the layers of the physical, eliminate the way people see me and show what I feel about myself. With Shelley I have been able to reflect a different, new sensuality, far from the sexuality with which my career began.”

Pamela Anderson poses on the red carpet for ‘The Last Showgirl’ on Friday at noon. Javier Etxezarreta (EFE)

And he has focused especially on that curriculum that finds echo on the screen. “My life is very directly related to the script, indeed. My entire career, Playboy to Baywatch, serves as the basis for Shelley’s construction. I have always known that I could do much more, and that is why I am so grateful to Gia, because I would rarely come across a project like that. It was an 18-day shoot, and I felt like an addict, hooked on my character.”

Pamela Anderson with director Gia Coppola, poses for photographers at the presentation of ‘The Last Showgirl’. Juan Herrero (EFE)

The journey of The Last Showgirl has opened other doors for Anderson. It has already rolled Rosebush Pruning, with the Brazilian Karim Aïnouz, along with Jamie Bell, Elle Fanning and Riley Keough. Is it time to look for a place for the Oscar? Next week he will receive the Golden Eye award for his entire career at the Zurich competition. “Now, that phrase that I said in the interview haunts me. Playboy at the beginning of my career, that I wanted to be a good mother and win an Oscar award. “I am aware of where I am, I am grateful for this film, but I am not deceived.” In 2023, Netflix released a documentary in which the actress herself tells the story of her rise to fame, her turbulent romances, and the leak of her famous sex video with Tommy Lee.

Anderson, as a dancer in ‘The Last Showgirl’.

In The Last Showgirl, The filmmaker, she says, has struggled to reflect the constant doubt that surrounds any woman. “I myself have been questioned because of my last name.” She is the granddaughter of Francis Ford and his wife, Eleanor, who died last April; niece of the filmmakers Roman and Sofia; and second niece of Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman. His mother, Jacqueline, was two months pregnant when Gian Carlo Coppola, Francis’ first-born, died on May 26, 1986, days before filming began. stone gardens, aboard a boat piloted at full speed by actor Griffin O’Neal, who attempted an impossible maneuver between two ships. “My mother has helped me with the costumes, I have filmed surrounded by sorority and talent, with a female cast very attentive to taking care of each other,” says Coppola about the filming of her fourth feature film. And what have the authentic dancers of shows Las Vegas erotica? “They haven’t seen it yet,” Anderson responds with his usual sweet voice, far removed from the broken timbre with which he has characterized Shelley. “From them I learned that whatever you do you have to feel proud of your work, if you approach it with energy. They did it and I hope I have been at their level.”

