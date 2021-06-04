Given the constant inspiration that the series find in celebrities from the near past, it is not surprising that it was the turn of the last great rock couple: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. The Serie Pam & Tommy, which consists of eight episodes, will be added to great successes of this genre as Halston or The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (which this year will be about the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal). There is currently no release date because it has just started shooting, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the main characters, but the characterization of the actors in the promotional images has unleashed a flood of reactions. The eyebrows return to the thread, the piercings, the licking in public and the exaltation of an excessive, hedonistic way of life … and, seen today, problematic.

Anderson and Lee were an explosive couple from the start. They met on New Year’s Eve 1994 at the Sanctuary club in Beverly Hills (California), of which Anderson was one of the owners. Lee was high and, as he summarized in his memoir, Tommyland (Atria Books, 2004): “Out of ecstasy, Joan Rivers looks like Pamela Anderson, so imagine what Pamela Anderson must look like.”

Obsessed with what was then probably the most desired woman in the world thanks to her role as CJ Parker in The BaywatchLee did not hesitate to follow the star – uninvited – on a business trip to Cancun. There, after much insistence, she agreed to have a drink with him. 96 hours later, on February 19, 1995, they were getting married. The news went around the world not only because of the priceless claim exercised by Anderson, the forerunner of the news click catchers (created to generate user visits), but because Tommy Lee was the drummer of the band of metal Mötley Crüe, a group known as much for its excess – its members went through drug overdoses, car accidents and prison – as for its power on stage. Lee also had a pedigree in the tabloids: He had been married for seven years to actress Heather Locklear when she was one of the young stars of the soap opera. Dynasty.

After the initial shock (and the displeasure of their respective relatives and agents), the world surrendered to the evidence: Anderson and Lee seemed made for each other. They embodied the American dream – even though she is Canadian – in its most decadent and popular version, a dream of quick and easy consumption. How could the love between a wild rocker and a sexual icon not work in magazines and gossip? Also, despite their radical looks, Lee and Anderson were canonical: handsome and in love, they had married and soon had two children. And they were a money-making machine.

That money came from exploiting themselves and their brands, but not only. They were already famous for their work. Above all, Anderson was an actress — albeit always despised for her status as a sexual myth coined in the pages of Playboy– and Lee, musician. His fame was based on a profession, a decidedly twentieth-century way of achieving notoriety. The funny thing is that the next incarnation, that of the famous for being famous, would come in large part thanks to one of the milestones in their relationship. A milestone and also a crime.

If there are three words that people raised in the 90s conjure up when they think of Pamela and Tommy Lee, they are “homemade porn tape” (this seems to be about much of the television series). The couple had recorded their life together over several months in 1995, including a sexual encounter on board a ship. Then came an electrician, Rand Gauthier, whom Lee had treated violently and rudely during a home renovation. Gauthier retaliated by stealing the couple’s safe. There he found something more valuable than Lee’s jewelry and weapons: a small videotape.

The images reached the internet, a revolution that was still in its infancy. It ended up being the most downloaded video in the world. Anderson and Lee learned, and perhaps were the first, that these things cannot be stopped. They ended up signing an agreement not to plunge into eternal lawsuits – she was also seven months pregnant with her second child – but they deny having received benefits from the subsequent scandal.

The issue of the homemade porn tape serves to take the pulse of the times. In the eighties, a recording of this type was a bump in Rob Lowe’s career (although, in this case, one of the participants was a minor). In the 1990s, he established Lee and Anderson’s presence as pop icons, albeit against their will. In the first decade of the 21st century, this practice created new media stars who saw their great opportunity in the crisis.

That was the case of Paris Hilton with One Night in Paris, tape that saw the light in 2004, although it had been recorded three years before. His then-assistant, Kim Kardashian, also rose to fame for a similar video that was quickly used by his mother, Kris Jenner, as an eagle and a fine commercial sense of smell. With the notoriety that the video gave them, Jenner created the reality show Keeping Up with The Kardashians, the first stone of the empire that the family now runs. Launched in 2007, it is still in the air (it will end this year after about twenty seasons).

In the case of Anderson and Lee, the film ended up destabilizing a marriage already weakened by his jealousy crises. Another example of something that was seen as normal, even desirable in the nineties, and today is considered objectionable and toxic.

Lee’s rock life was exactly what was expected of her: a constant of tattoos, sex, spectacular drunkenness and debauchery. The book Dirty laundry (Es Pop Ediciones) tells it in detail, first in a festive way … and then as something sad. Lee and Anderson’s relationship was one of what was then considered “passionate”, typical of rock and roll. Today these types of romances receive adjectives such as toxic, abusive and violent.

There were proven assaults: During an argument in front of her young children, Lee says she started hitting the kitchen furniture. “I gave [a Anderson] kick his ass to get him going. ” Anderson’s version uses less informal language: “I was holding Dylan while breastfeeding, when Tommy physically attacked me with utter disregard for my safety and, more importantly, our children’s. Tommy violently kicked me on the back several times and on the buttocks. It was completely out of control.

The actress denounced her husband for physical and verbal abuse. Lee was sentenced to six months in prison, of which he served four. She filed for divorce, but they got back together, broke up, and got back together on several occasions. It could be seen as a sample of the literary neither with you nor without you; With more current eyes, it is interpreted as a codependency of those that brings only pain to those involved. The way in which the upcoming series treats that love, as sincere as it is destructive, can show that paradigm shift.

Today, both Anderson and Lee have barely one million followers on Instagram each, a modest figure compared to other stars and which shows the generational change between the world that raised them to fame, created 30 years ago, and today. In addition, in January 2021, she announced that she was leaving social networks, in which she had “never been interested”, to dedicate herself to “reading and being in nature.”

