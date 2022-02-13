Pam & Tommy, the new Star Plus series, will adapt the true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape scandal, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, respectively. Since his arrival on the platform on February 2, he continues to give fans something to talk about.

The series will have a total of eight episodes with content not suitable for children under 18 years of age. With the participation of various comedians such as Seth Rogen, it is not surprising that there are shades of comedy, humor and drama for adults. However, it has not managed to make the real protagonist become a fan.

“I know she will never, ever see this. Not even in a few years. Not even the trailer,” revealed a source close to Pamela Anderson for Entertainment weekly. As is known, she avoided contact with showrunner, Robert Siegel and Lily James when they tried to take testimony from her before starting the project and during post-production.

The case of Tommy Lee is different, since the musician did contact Sebastian Stan. “Do not understand. He has the same mentality that he had at the time: that any publicity is good publicity, ”revealed the actor.

What is Pam and Tommy about?

Pam & Tommy explores the compelling story of the first viral sex tape on VHS that was later played on the web around 1997. Various dilemmas such as privacy, fame and technology are tackled, while presenting a love story centered around comedy. .