It happened long before Onlyfans came into our lives and some celebrities were encouraged to share their intimacies through the platform, even before porn on demand flooded the internet. In fact, the World Wide Web was then a rather static set of texts, images, gifs and links, which barely hinted at the immensity of what was to come. In that context, in the spring of 1996, a sex tape appeared out of nowhere starring Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). The couple had recorded it during their honeymoon in Cancun and had kept it in a safe.

‘Pam & Tommy’, a series produced by Hulu that arrives in Spain from Star, the Disney+ adult label, explains in great detail how a tape was leaked that slowly ended up reaching all corners of the planet . He does so by telling the story of the other great character in the plot, Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen), a carpenter who works for the newly married couple in the mansion that Tommy Lee, the Mötley Crüe drummer, has in the hills of Malibu. Rand’s excessive ego and the drummer’s changes of mood and opinion are driving him crazy, not only because after assembling several of the pieces of furniture in the new corner of the mansion he has made him move everything again, but because he has not yet advanced none of the budget that the contractor had to do the works. Meanwhile, things are going so badly for him that he can’t even afford cable TV. The situation is becoming more and more tense and after one last humiliation, the musician ends up throwing out all the operators who work in his house, without paying them a dime. Rand lets it go. He thinks karma will put everyone in their place, but when he returns to the mansion to collect his tools, Tommy points a shotgun at him, yelling at him to get off his property. At that moment he decides that he is going to become karma.

This is how the first chapter of a series begins that details how Rand planned the robbery during the summer, writing down the schedules of the star couple, until finally in October 1995 he entered the mansion and took the huge safe. where, in addition to the jewels and the money that he expected to find, he came across the tape in question, a 54-minute video that should never have seen the light of day.

Three frames from the series.

It’s hard to get the tone of ‘Pam & Tommy’ because each of the three chapters that have been uploaded to the platform so far presents the issues from different perspectives. If in the first we witness the decline of Rand, with drama as the undisputed genre -Rogen is superb-, in the second we are transported a few months back, to the moment in which the actress and the musician meet. And here the assumption of comedy is much clearer, with a Pamela who claims to be fed up with the bad boys and a Tommy, full of ecstasy, who maintains a hilarious dialogue with his penis to express how in love he is with Pamela just two or three days after meeting her. The lace comes after the honeymoon when they awkwardly ask each other what their favorite movie or dish is. Even in the eclectic musical selection, which moves between the themes of the nineties and classics of the sixties, seventies and eighties, a series that does have the clearest things when it comes to describing the time seems to wander.

A remarkable setting



A time, that of the nineties, in which X cinemas began to lose viewers to the detriment of VHS tapes and porn film producers proliferated with the arrival of home video, much cheaper. The first steps of a primitive internet were also taking place, with barely 30 million users worldwide, who tried to find what they were looking for with services such as Yahoo or Altavista. Pamela Anderson was then one of the great stars of American television. Her role as CJ Parker in ‘Baywatch’ didn’t have many lines of dialogue, but her voluptuous figure soon made viewers forget about Erika Eleniak, whom she replaced after three seasons. Tommy Lee, on the other hand, was in low hours, as fiction suggests in a crude way. The arrival of grunge in the nineties ended up burying a good part of the groups that had achieved glory in the eighties, Mötley Crüe among them.

Robert Siegel, creator of the fiction, has been inspired to write the series in the article that Amanda Chicago Lewis published in ‘Rolling Stone’ in 2014, a text in which the journalist spoke with Rand himself, son of Dick Gautier ( the humanoid robot Hymie from ‘Superagent 86’) and, watch out here, a porn actor almost by accident -he got to marry Erica Boyer, an actress of the genre-, so it makes sense not only that he enters the guts of the industry but also that , somehow, the point of view of who finally leaked the tape prevails. But as was the case in that article, the fiction also questions Rand’s morality and ethics and places Pamela, who premiered ‘Barb Wire’ that same year with dire results, as the great victim of the leak of a video that they had only recorded for themselves.

Accurate and realistic in that portrait of the 90s, aside from flaws -some have already discovered that the crazy bird t-shirt that Pamela wears in one of the chapters belongs to a redesign after 1995 so it didn’t exist-, ‘Pam & Tommy ‘ will interest not only those who want to approach the history of this star couple but also an entire era.

The first three chapters of ‘Pam & Tommy’ are now available on Disney +.