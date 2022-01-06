Pam & Tommy, the new Star Plus series starring Sebastian Stan (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Lily James (Baby Driver), has released a new official trailer. The new production of the streaming platform will adapt the true story about the sex video scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The newly released trailer shows a glimpse into the incredible transformation of Lily james as the remembered Baywatch actress and Sebastian Stan as the drummer for the metal band Mötley Crüe.

YOU CAN SEE: See Sing 2 online: where and when would the animated film come to streaming?

Sebastian Stan (Tommy Lee) and Lily James (Pamela Anderson). Photo: Composition / Star +

Within the cast is also the actor and comedian Seth rogen, who plays the thief from Anderson’s private videotape, alongside Nick offerman, remembered for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation.

Pam and Tommy Trailer

What is Pam and Tommy about?

Pam and Tommy explore the impressive story about the first viralized sex video on VHS that went viral on the web around 1997.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Photo: Star +

An adapted story that seeks to explore the various dilemmas that exist in the face of privacy, fame and technology, while presenting a love story around comedy.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spiderman: no way home’: Maguire, Garfield and how they made their return

The series will have eight episodes that can be seen in an original way through Star Plus, which has already warned that this is not content suitable for children under 18 years of age.