Palworld developer Pocketpair has warned players on Xbox not to load up their multiplayer saves following reports that doing so will result in all current progress being lost.

Palworld's latest patch – which adds a new raid against a powerful evil entity known as Bellanoir – launched for Steam last week, and arrived on Xbox earlier today. Soon after its console debut, Pocketpair confirmed the update was preventing players from placing their eggs inside an incubator – but it's now clear the update has launched with considerably more dramatic issues.

In a post on social media, Pocketpair acknowledged an issue where “multiplayer save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded.” Player responses beneath the post indicate the bug is, more specifically, causing all progress to be lost on loading a save, with some suggestion the issue might also affect just play too.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Palworld launch trailer.Watch on YouTube

The developer says it's now identified the cause of the issue and is currently working on a patch to provide a fix. In the meantime, it warns players not to load their save data until after the fix is ​​released. Additionally, it notes any save data created while using the current patch – officially known as v0.2.0.6 – won't be usable once the fix goes live.

“We are really sorry for this inconvenience,” Pocketpair's message concludes, “and ask that you try to not load any multiplayer data until this fix is ​​applied soon. Thank you.”

In the Xbox version v0.2.0.6 that was released today, we have confirmed an issue where multiplayer player save data is not being loaded correctly when multiplayer save data from an older version is loaded. We have identified the cause and are currently developing a patch to fix… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) April 9, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Pocketpair recently opened applications for a Palworld closed testing program (the game, it's worth noting, is still in early access), with the goal of catching issues ahead of public patch releases – so hopefully such cataclysmic updates as today's will soon be a thing of the past.