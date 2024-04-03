Palworld it became a huge success in a very short time and, although the numbers have now returned to more reasonable figures, its name is known and is having an impact in multiple categories, such as cosplay for example. Now, we can see the Zoe Rayne cosplay by zinieqcute.

zinieqcute offers us a faithful cosplay of the Palworld character. Recall that within the video game the character is the leader of the group known as the Rayne Syndicate. The girl is the leader, but this does not mean that she is safe as her subordinates could easily betray her. Rayne is therefore on the alert and ready to fight with her own Grizzbolt.

What do you think of the Rayne cosplay made by zinieqcute? Has the character been recreated in the best way?