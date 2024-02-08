Palworld it is a stratospheric success and could not fail to invade the world of cosplay too. We can for example see the Zoe Rayne cosplay by Palworld made by earnies.h.

earnies.h offers us a faithful cosplay of the Palworld character. Zoe Rayne she is the leader of the Rayne Syndicate, founded by her father, and controls a Grizzbolt, which we also see hanging from the cosplayer's belt. She is a woman with strong convictions and very skilled, always on the alert and ready to defend herself from the betrayal of the Rayne Syndicate.

What do you think of the Zoe Rayne cosplay created by earnies.h?