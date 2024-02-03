That Palworld both the phenomenon of the moment is certainly not a secret and now thanks to the data shared by Matt Piscatella we learn that on Xbox users play it on average more than three hours a day.

As we can see in the graph created by Circana below, from launch to today, Verdecrociati users have played on average around 190 minutes a day. Even close to the launch there was a peak of over 250 minutesmore than four hours a day.

As proof of the fact that Palworld's numbers are mind-boggling, in the same graph we can see how in comparison a title of the caliber of Fortnite, usually among the most played on Xbox, recorded an average of only 140 – 150 minutes per day.